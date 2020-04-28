Police arrest seven Beit Shemesh residents for illegal gathering

Police arrested seven on Tuesday in Beit Shemesh where dozens of students were together studying Torah and people were gathered for prayer services, both in violation of the Health Ministry’s orders aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.



Hundreds of residents attempted to assault the officers by throwing stones and other objects at them. Two police cars were damaged and seven of the protesters were arrested.



Police reported that after the arrests police units toured the area to ensure that residents were complying with health orders and called on the public to follow the Health Ministry's orders.