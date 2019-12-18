Police injure suspect during Jerusalem car chase

During a car chase, police opened fire at a suspect’s vehicle moderately injuring him, according to a statement from Israel Police.Events began in the Katamon neighborhood of Jerusalem when police attempted to question the owner of a suspicious car. According to the statement, when police approached the driver, in his forties, he fled.Police opened fire at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, while police vehicles blocked Hebron Road. The suspect’s vehicle subsequently collided with the block, damaging two private vehicles and two police vehicles.Police have opened an investigation into the incident.