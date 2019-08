Pompeo voices support for Israel after Israeli air strikes in Syria

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Israeli air strikes in Syria, expressed Washington's support for Israel's right to defend itself from the threat posed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the State Department said on Sunday.

"The secretary and the prime minister discussed how Iran is leveraging its foothold in Syria to threaten Israel and its neighbors," the State Department said in a statement.

