President Rivlin will begin government building talks on Sunday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 16:19
President Reuven Rivlin will begin talks with party leaders who passed the electoral threshold on Sunday, his office reported in a press release on Thursday. 


The talks are expected to last for two days and, as they conclude, the President is expected to request the presence of the party leader entrusted with the role of forming a government. 
Wishing to promote transparency, Rivlin instructed that the talks will be aired live. 


