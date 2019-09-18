Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak at 3 a.m.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 02:00
Breaking news

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced he would deliver a speech at 3 a.m. Wednesday. He was previously scheduled to speak around 1.30.

According to all exit polls, Netanyahu’s Likud won less seats than Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.


