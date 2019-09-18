Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to speak at 3 a.m.

Prime Minister Netanyahu announced he would deliver a speech at 3 a.m. Wednesday. He was previously scheduled to speak around 1.30.



According to all exit polls, Netanyahu’s Likud won less seats than Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });