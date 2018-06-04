Prime Minister Netanyahu before state visit to the EU: 'Iran is the issue'

"I am about to depart on an important state visit to Europe", said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the press on Monday, "and I will discuss two topics there, Iran and Iran."



Netanyahu gave the message before flying to Berlin, the first stop on his EU official visit.



"First of all there is an urgent need to continue the pressure on Iran to work against their nuclear program", said the prime minister, "the other issue is to block Iranian aggression in the region, especially Iranian attempts to build military presence in Syria and attack us from there."



Netanyahu is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.



