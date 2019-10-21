Putin, Erdogan to discuss Turkey's operation in Syria on Tuesday

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss Turkey's operation in Syria during their meeting on Tuesday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow on Monday.



Russia believes that long-term regional stability can only be achieved by restoring Syrian unity and that the interests of all ethnic and religious Syrian groups should be taken into account, Ushakov said.

