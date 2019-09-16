Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Putin praises Rouhani for Iran's role in solving Syria's crisis

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 17:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib region with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet on Monday to try to secure a lasting truce in northwest Syria following attacks by the government that risk deepening regional turmoil and pushing a new wave of migrants towards Turkey.During the summit Putin met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, praising him for Iran's role in solving Syria's crisis.

The summit in Ankara, bringing together countries whose Syrian allies are combatants in a ruinous eight-year-old war, will focus on the Idlib region, the last remaining territory held by rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Islamic State leader purportedly says 'daily operations' are underway

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut