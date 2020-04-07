The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Raab: UK PM Boris Johnson breathing without any assistance

By REUTERS  
APRIL 7, 2020 19:30
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is breathing without any assistance and continues to be monitored in critical care, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday.
Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, said the British leader had remained stable overnight and was receiving "standard oxygen treatment".
"He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care," Raab told a news conference.
"I’m confident that he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."
Knesset approves special NIS 500 grants for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 07:54 PM
Taliban breaks off prisoner exchange talks with Afghan government
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:44 PM
UK chief science adviser: Too early to say if coronavirus has peaked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:37 PM
New York state has the most coronavirus cases after Spain, US overall
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:28 PM
Trudeau: Canada must work with US to ensure flow of medical supplies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:57 PM
US appeals court rules in favor of Trump's plan to resume executions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:53 PM
US Treasury to ask Congress for $200b. loan for small businesses - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:48 PM
Coronavirus: New York records its deadliest day in COVID-19 crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:35 PM
Coronavirus: UK death toll rises to 6,159
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:28 PM
Trump says WHO is China-centric, 'really blew it' on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:14 PM
Saudi Arabia count face 10-200,000 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:06 PM
Pompeo: Trump administration to keep critical medical supplies in the US
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 05:50 PM
King of the Netherlands inspired by Bennett’s coronavirus video
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 05:34 PM
Kudlow: White House will re-open economy when health experts approve
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 05:19 PM
US health officials: Coronavirus death toll may fall short of projections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 04:54 PM
