Raab: UK PM Boris Johnson breathing without any assistance

Raab, who is deputising for Johnson, said the British leader had remained stable overnight and was receiving "standard oxygen treatment".

"He has not required any mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. He remains in good spirits and in keeping with usual clinical practice his progress continues to be monitored in critical care," Raab told a news conference.

"I'm confident that he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter. He'll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order."