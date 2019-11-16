NYC Conference
BREAKING NEWS

Red alert in Israel's south

Red alert sirens are sounding in Israel's south.
01:57: Beer Sheva - North, Omer  Beer Sheva - West

01:56: Segev Shalom and the Bedouin Diaspora, Beer Sheva - South, Beer Sheva - East, Lakiya and the Bedouin Diaspora This is a breaking news story.
IDF to investigate strike that killed eight members of same family
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/16/2019 12:08 AM
Kiev says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:15 PM
U.S. calls on Libya to halt Tripoli war, warns against Russia's role
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:09 PM
Former U.S. envoy: corrupt Ukrainians found U.S. partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 04:52 PM
Senior state source claims Israel did not agree to stop targeted killings
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:58 PM
Russian spy chief: New Start treaty with U.S. unlikely to be extended
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:18 PM
Islamic Jihad in-fighting after Hamas did not join attack on Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 10:50 AM
Israel agreed to cease targeted killings policy - Arab media
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/15/2019 09:45 AM
S.Korea, U.S. defense chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend from N. Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 08:30 AM
IDF confirms striking PIJ targets following ceasefire breach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 03:04 AM
Lebanese media: agreement on naming Safadi as next PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 01:12 AM
IAF attacks PIJ targets in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/15/2019 01:04 AM
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:52 AM
Executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate propose victim compensation fund
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/15/2019 12:22 AM
Student gunman kills 2, wounds 3 at California high school, shoots self
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/14/2019 11:42 PM
