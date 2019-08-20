Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Release of Iranian tanker 'unfortunate' - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 02:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview on Monday that it was unfortunate an Iranian oil tanker detained off Gibraltar had been allowed to leave.

"It's unfortunate that that happened," Pompeo told Fox News Channel. He added that if Iran is successful in making profit from the tanker's oil cargo, its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will have "more money, more wealth, more resources to continue their terror campaign."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 20, 2019
Jeffery Epstein signed his will two days before he was found dead

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings