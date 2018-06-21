June 21 2018
|
Tammuz, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: May asked minister to justify UK status as 'tier one' military

By REUTERS
June 21, 2018 09:44
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May asked her defense minister to justify the United Kingdom's status as a "tier one" military power, sending shockwaves through the defense establishment just weeks before a major NATO summit, the Financial Times reported.

The FT said May told Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson that he needed to rethink the capabilities needed to be a modern military force and focus more on Britain’s ability to tackle any cyber warfare threats, including from Russia.

May's intervention created shockwaves at the defense ministry, the FT reported, without citing a source.

May's office acknowledged that Williamson’s plans had been challenged by May at a meeting on Tuesday but dismissed suggestions that she was arguing for a reduction in Britain’s military status, the FT said.

"It is categorically untrue to suggest that the UK’s current position as a leading defense nation is somehow in question," the FT quoted a Downing Street spokesman as saying.

"The prime minister is strongly committed to the United Kingdom’s armed forces and to maintaining their strength and their ability to deter and where necessary defeat the threats we face."

A spokeswoman for Downing Street did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. The Defense Ministry was not immediately available for comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 21, 2018
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut