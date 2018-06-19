June 19 2018
|
Tammuz, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Turkey indicts father of NBA's Kanter as terror group member

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 06:32
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Mehmet Kanter, the father of New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, has been indicted by a Turkish court on charges he was "a member of a terrorist organization," Turkish state media reported on Monday.

The indictment says the elder Kanter was contacted by 127 people with ties to exiled, US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose religious movement has been designated as a terrorist group by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has accused Gulen of being behind a failed coup attempt in 2016, allegations Gulen has denied.

State-run Anadolu news agency said prosecutors would seek a sentence of up to 10 years for Kanter, who is a former professor.

Enes Kanter, who has been an outspoken critic of Erdogan, asked for support on Twitter and said he would continue to call out the regime for its "destruction of Turkish democracy and gross human right's violations."

"I will continue to keep fighting for Human Rights and Freedom of Speech," he said in a post on Monday.

"Justice and Democracy above all. I will stand for what I believe in. All I'm doing is trying to be voice of innocent people," he said.

"Keep my family, innocent people in your prayers," he wrote before adding the hashtag #DictatorErdogan.

Last year, Anadolu reported that Turkish prosecutors had asked that Enes Kanter be jailed for up to four years for insulting Erdogan.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 19, 2018
Maryland woman pleads guilty to using IDs from U.S. government hack

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut