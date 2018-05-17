May 17 2018
|
Sivan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Turkey issues detention warrants for 101 soldiers

By REUTERS
May 17, 2018 10:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish authorities on Thursday detained 33 members of the air force over alleged links to the US-based cleric Ankara blames for a July 2016 failed military coup, the Hurriyet daily said.

It said those detained were among 101 members of the air force facing arrest in an investigation launched by Ankara prosecutors and spread across 21 other provinces.

Those ordered detained included a brigadier-general and five colonels, Hurriyet added.

Authorities have carried out such sweeps against alleged supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gulen on a regular basis since the coup attempt of July 2016, in which 250 people were killed. Gulen denies involvement.

Turkey has detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of civil servants since the putsch attempt, the UN human rights office said in March. Of that number, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during trial.

Turkey's Western allies have criticized the crackdown.

Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan accuse him of using the failed putsch to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.



Related Content

Breaking news
May 17, 2018
Turkey seeks UN General Assembly motion on Jerusalem - foreign minister

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut