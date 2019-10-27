Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Reporter attacked near Haifa

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 27, 2019 01:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A reporter from one of Israel's news agencies was attacked near Haifa, Israeli news website Ynet reported Saturday night.

According to Ynet, the reporter said he was approached by several people during his work in Kiryat Atta. The people reportedly hit him, punched him in his face and stabbed him in his arm.The reporter filed a complaint and was evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa.

Police are searching for the attackers.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 27, 2019
Iraqi elite troops deploy in Baghdad, Nasiriya amid protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings