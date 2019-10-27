Reporter attacked near Haifa

A reporter from one of Israel's news agencies was attacked near Haifa, Israeli news website Ynet reported Saturday night.



According to Ynet, the reporter said he was approached by several people during his work in Kiryat Atta. The people reportedly hit him, punched him in his face and stabbed him in his arm.The reporter filed a complaint and was evacuated to Rambam hospital in Haifa.



Police are searching for the attackers.



