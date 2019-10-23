Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Residents of Adama, Ethiopia report sounds of gunshots following protests

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 15:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ADDIS ABABA - Two Ethiopian residents in the city of Adama told Reuters they heard the sound of gunshots amid protests there on Wednesday afternoon.

The protests in Adama, 90 km southeast of the capital, and in other cities in the Oromiya region, began after hundreds of supporters of Ethiopian ethnic activist Jawar Mohamed gathered outside his house in the capital on Wednesday morning, hours after it was surrounded by police.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
Attorney General Barr launches effort to prevent more mass shootings

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings