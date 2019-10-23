Residents of Adama, Ethiopia report sounds of gunshots following protests

ADDIS ABABA - Two Ethiopian residents in the city of Adama told Reuters they heard the sound of gunshots amid protests there on Wednesday afternoon.



The protests in Adama, 90 km southeast of the capital, and in other cities in the Oromiya region, began after hundreds of supporters of Ethiopian ethnic activist Jawar Mohamed gathered outside his house in the capital on Wednesday morning, hours after it was surrounded by police.



