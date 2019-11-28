Rivlin met with Jordanian king's personal envoy in London

President Reuven Rivlin met with Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, chief advisor to His Majesty King Abdullah II for Religious and Cultural Affairs and Personal Envoy of His Majesty, and other Jordanian officials during a working visit to London.A few issues were discussed during the meeting, including the development of the Baptismal site and the progress of the Land of the Monasteries initiative which Rivlin has been leading in recent years, including the restoration of Christian holy sites along the Jordan Rive and promoting the path for pilgrims who visit the area.The two sides look forward to continued dialogue on the issue, according to a statement by the president's office.