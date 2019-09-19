Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 18:47
Rocket sirens sound in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.

Residents reported rockets being intercepted.

The IDF says that the sirens were false alarms and no rockets were fired.

This is a developing story.


