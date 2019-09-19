Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

Rocket sirens sound in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.



Residents reported rockets being intercepted.

Explosions in southern Israel after 4 rockets launched from Gaza were intercepted by Iron dome. Thousands ran for shelter. No injuries reported. Hamas is leading the area to war. #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/5ga7MrasfX — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) September 19, 2019

The IDF says that the sirens were false alarms and no rockets were fired.This is a developing story.

