Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Rocket sirens sound in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.
Residents reported rockets being intercepted.
The IDF says that the sirens were false alarms and no rockets were fired.This is a developing story.
