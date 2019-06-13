Rocket launched from Gaza hits building in Sderot

The building in Sderot that was hit by a rocket from Gaza on Thursday.
(photo credit: MENDY RIESEL)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A rocket struck Sderot late on Thursday night as sirens wailed along border communities in the South.
Following the sirens, residents reported hearing explosions. It was later found that a rocket directly impacted a building in Sderot. There were no injuries.
It was also confirmed that the building hit was a Hesder Yeshiva. It was reportedly empty when the rocket struck.
The IDF confirmed that sirens had sounded and identified one launch from Gaza into Israeli territory
This comes as Israel braces for an escalation in violence on the Gaza border as the usual Friday protests commence with thousands of Gazans expected to protest and riot along the border fence, burning tires, hurling stones and marbles, and throwing grenades and improvised explosive devices (some military grade) towards troops.
The Great March of Return border protests have seen more than 500,000 people violently demonstrating along the security fence demanding an end to the 12-year long blockade.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, a rocket was launched from Gaza but was intercepted by the Iron Dome.
In response, Israel struck a Hamas target following the launch.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>