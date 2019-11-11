Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Russia accuses Bolivian opposition of unleashing wave of violence

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 11:26
Russia on Monday accused Bolivia's opposition of unleashing a wave of violence in the South American nation and said it looked like a government push for dialog had been swept aside by an orchestrated coup.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped Bolivia since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was the victim of a "coup" and faced arrest.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement it was alarmed by the events and called on all political forces to show common sense and to act responsibly.


