Russia says hopes Syrian Kurds will leave border areas voluntarily - Ifx

MOSCOW - Moscow hopes that the Kurds will voluntarily pull out from regions near the Syrian-Turkish border, without bloodshed, Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Wednesday.



Separately, RIA news agency, citing an official at Russian Foreign Ministry, a saying that Russia has been in contact with the United States about its Syria deal with Turkey.



