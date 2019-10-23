Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says hopes Syrian Kurds will leave border areas voluntarily - Ifx

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 17:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Moscow hopes that the Kurds will voluntarily pull out from regions near the Syrian-Turkish border, without bloodshed, Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Wednesday.

Separately, RIA news agency, citing an official at Russian Foreign Ministry, a saying that Russia has been in contact with the United States about its Syria deal with Turkey.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
UK police say will move truck found with 39 bodies shortly

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings