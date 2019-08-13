Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian fighter jets push NATO war plane away

By REUTERS
August 13, 2019 16:26
Russian fighter jets pushed away a NATO war plane after it tried to approach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea, TASS news agency reported.

The plane was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow and was carrying a TASS reporter on board, the report said.


