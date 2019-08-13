Russian fighter jets push NATO war plane away

Russian fighter jets pushed away a NATO war plane after it tried to approach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane over neutral waters in the Baltic Sea, TASS news agency reported.



The plane was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow and was carrying a TASS reporter on board, the report said.

