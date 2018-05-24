May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Russian military says had nothing to do with downing of flight MH17

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 16:26
MOSCOW - Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday it had nothing to do with the downing of a plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

Dutch prosecutors investigating the disaster said earlier on Thursday that a missile system from the 53rd anti-aircraft brigade of the Russian Armed Forces had been used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. All 298 people on board - two thirds of whom were Dutch - were killed.

The Russian military denied that any Russian missile complex had ever crossed the border between Russia and Ukraine, TASS news agency reported.


