Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 18:16
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he had spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday and that no decision had been taken to change a global oil deal between OPEC and its allies.

Speaking in Brussels, Novak said that the situation had stabilized following a weekend attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and that oil markets were calmer now than they had been on Monday.


