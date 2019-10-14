S.Korea justice minister, mired in corruption scandal, says steps down

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
South Korea's newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.
Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sept. 9 to lead the reform of the country's prosecutors' office.
His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family's financial investments and his children's' university admission, had fueled protests in recent weeks.
