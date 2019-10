Saudi Arabia appoints Prince Faisal bin Farhan foreign minister

CAIRO - Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Faisal foreign minister and Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser transport minister, according to royal decrees published by state media on Wednesday.



Outgoing Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf remains a minister of state.



