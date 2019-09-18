Saudi crown prince requests help from South Korea to build air defenses

Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested help from South Korea to strengthen the country's air defense system after attacks on two oil plants initially halved the country's oil production, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations, it added.

