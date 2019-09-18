Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi crown prince requests help from South Korea to build air defenses

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 12:29
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has requested help from South Korea to strengthen the country's air defense system after attacks on two oil plants initially halved the country's oil production, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.


The two sides agreed to continue consultations, it added. 
                     


