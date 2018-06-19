June 19 2018
Tammuz, 6, 5778
Senate Republicans will work with Democrats on migrant family separation

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 21:37
WASHINGTON - All Republicans in the US Senate support keeping migrant families together while their immigration status is determined, Senate Republican leaders said on Tuesday, promising to reach across the aisle to Democrats to solve the problem of family separations.

"I think we need to fix the problem ... we need to come together and fix it," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, adding that he expected the Senate would address the issue in a narrow bill and not a wider immigration measure.

The Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn, said the aim was to deal with the issue within days, possibly even this week.


