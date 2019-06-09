Several injured in Washington, D.C., pride parade from gun scare

Breaking news.
Several people were injured at a gay pride parade in Washington on Saturday when some in the crowd ran to escape what they thought was gunfire, and a man was later arrested when police found a firearm near him, officials said.
Police, at the outset of the incident, received a report of a man with a gun at a park, Washington police Commander Guillermo Rivera told reporters.
"As the officers were going to that scene there was a crowd of people running away from it," Rivera said. "Some of the individuals in the crowd said that there was a man with a gun and that someone had fired shots."
But police did not find any evidence of shots fired, Rivera said.
