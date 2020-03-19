Shas MK becomes fifth MK quarantined

Former Beit Shemesh mayor Moshe Abutbul became the fifth MK to be quarantined on Thursday.A Shas spokesman said Abutbul and his son went into quarantine after a technician at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem was diagnosed with the virus after Abutbul and his son were in the room for magnetic resonance imaging.Abutbul joined Ministers Arye Deri (Shas) and Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) and Blue and White MKs Ram Ben-Barak and Alon Shuster in quarantine.Hanegbi, Ben-Barak and Shuster were quarantined after they were at a conference with Merhavim Regional Council mayor Shai Hajaj, who contracted the virus.