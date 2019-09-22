Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shas to recommend Netanyahu for PM once again

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 16:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Shas Leader Aryeh Deri said in a party meeting on Sunday that he will not be recommending anyone other than the Likud party and their leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to head the coalition.

"Since the election I've been hearing an apparent wish from the left that Shas would leave Netanyahu and move to the left. I've also been hearing people complimenting me, saying I'm a smart man, etc. They bring, as evidence, the fact that I didn't participate in the right wing bloc meeting. That's simply not true. I initiated the bloc"He ended his statement by saying "Sorry to disappoint everyone. Shas will remain by Netanyahu's side, period."


September 22, 2019
Pompeo: US mission is to avoid war with Iran

By REUTERS

