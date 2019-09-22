Shas to recommend Netanyahu for PM once again

Shas Leader Aryeh Deri said in a party meeting on Sunday that he will not be recommending anyone other than the Likud party and their leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to head the coalition.



"Since the election I've been hearing an apparent wish from the left that Shas would leave Netanyahu and move to the left. I've also been hearing people complimenting me, saying I'm a smart man, etc. They bring, as evidence, the fact that I didn't participate in the right wing bloc meeting. That's simply not true. I initiated the bloc"He ended his statement by saying "Sorry to disappoint everyone. Shas will remain by Netanyahu's side, period."



