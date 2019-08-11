Shooting at Norway mosque to be investigated as possible act of terrorism

OSLO – A shooting at a Norwegian mosque on Saturday will be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, police said on Sunday.



"We're investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism," assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });