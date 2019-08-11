Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shooting at Norway mosque to be investigated as possible act of terrorism

By REUTERS
August 11, 2019 13:25
OSLO – A shooting at a Norwegian mosque on Saturday will be investigated as a possible act of terrorism, police said on Sunday.

"We're investigating this as an attempt at carrying out an act of terrorism," assistant chief of police Rune Skjold told a news conference.


