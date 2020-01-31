The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sirens go off in Gaza Border Communitites

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 31, 2020 20:43
Incoming rocket sirens were activated on Friday night in the southern Israeli city of Sderot after one rocket was fired from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip just hours after mortar fire as tensions remain high over the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century.”

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. 

According to unconfirmed reports, shrapnel from the interceptor landed on homes in Sderot.

The rocket fire comes after three mortar shells were fired from the coastal enclave leading to the IDF to strike Hamas targets in the southern Strip. One of the mortar shells was intercepted by the Iron Dome while the other two landed in open areas.
Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 08:10 PM
France's Macron warns Britain it can't be "in and out" of the EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:39 PM
Yemen's Houthis say recent attacks hit Aramco, other targets inside Saudi
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:19 PM
IDF tank strikes Hamas outpost on Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 03:36 PM
Three mortars shot from Gaza to Israel, tension on the border mounts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 03:26 PM
US Coast Guard officer who plotted attack on Democrats faces sentencing
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 01:12 PM
Pompeo says Zelenskiy White House visit not conditional on Biden probes
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:43 PM
Coronavirus death toll rises to 213
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:36 PM
Iraq's top cleric slams Trump's 'Deal of the Century'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 12:24 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II backing Palestinians on peace process
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 12:19 PM
Iranian Health Ministry urges gov't to ban entry to country from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:46 AM
First two cases of Coronavirus reported in the UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:41 AM
Benny Gantz: Netanyahu removed Hamas' deterrence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:05 AM
Mongolia closes border to China until March 2 to stop virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 10:39 AM
Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:14 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by