Sirens go off in Gaza Border Communitites

Incoming rocket sirens were activated on Friday night in the southern Israeli city of Sderot after one rocket was fired from the Hamas-run Gaza Strip just hours after mortar fire as tensions remain high over the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century.”





The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the projectile was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.





According to unconfirmed reports, shrapnel from the interceptor landed on homes in Sderot.



