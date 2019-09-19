Source at Blue and White calls Netanyahu's suggestion "PR stunt"

A source at the Blue and White Party in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's calls for a unity government said: "It's a PR stunt meant to distract people from the fact that Netanyahu lost the election.



Blue and White is willing to have a unity government with the Likud, but will not join one who's leader has three indictments against him"



