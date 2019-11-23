South Korea asked U.S. for help in resolving issues with Japan

NAGOYA, Japan - South Korea's foreign minister asked the United States on Saturday for help in resolving issues with Japan, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement that followed a bilateral meeting at a Group of 20 (G20) meeting.South Korea's Kang Kyung-wha met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the central Japanese city of Nagoya, a day after Seoul pulled an intelligence-sharing deal back from the brink.Kang and Sullivan also agreed to closely communicate to resolve other matters, including the sharing of defense costs, the foreign ministry said in its statement.