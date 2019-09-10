Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sovereignty Movement lauds Netanyahu's announcement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 19:52
 The Sovereignty Movement praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for announcing that Israel will annex the Jordan Valley if he is elected.

"This is a move that puts the nail in the coffin of the grim idea of establishing another Arab state in the heart of the country and proves that Netanyahu is aware of the weight of the historical burden that lies on his shoulders and his ability to identify a historic political time," the movement said.
The Sovereignty Movement added that "sovereignty in the Jordan Valley must be another significant step towards the complete process of applying Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and not part of a deal involving concessions and withdrawals in other parts of the country."


