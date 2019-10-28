Police arrest suspect who attempted a stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Israeli police apprehended a terrorist suspected of attempting to carry out a stabbing attack at Herod's Gate in the Old City in Jerusalem. No injuries or casualties were reported.



At approximately 3:40 PM, while border police were in the area, a terrorist with a knife attempted to stab on-duty officers, according to Israel Police. The terrorist fled the scene, but was chased by police who opened fire and apprehended him.

The terrorist, age 16 from East Jerusalem, is in the hospital, Israel Police reported.Israel Police say that they also arrested two others in connection with the attempted stabbing attack.There were Israeli media reports that Jared Kushner was visiting the Old City during the attempted attack, however this has not been confirmed.This is a developing story.

