Summit Begins: Putin and Kim meet in eastern Russia

The leader of North Korea and the Russian president met in Vladivostok, after Kim arrived yesterday with his private train to the scene. The visit is part of Kim's attempt to gain support for his economic plans, in light of the collapse of the nuclear talks with the United State.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Thursday that his summit with President Vladimir Putin will help jointly assess the Korean peninsula issues and coordinate their stances.Kim and Putin met for their unprecedented summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok, where Kim is likely to seek support from the Russian leader as nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States are hanging in limbo.
Putin later told Kim that he expected his visit to Russia would help the two countries understand how to reach settlement over the Korean peninsula and develop bilateral ties.
Putin told Kim he welcomed North Korea's efforts to improve ties with the United States.
