BEIRUT - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Tuesday its military advisors would leave Syria's Manbij, a day after Turkey and the United States said they had agreed a plan for the northern area that included a YPG withdrawal.



In a statement the YPG said its fighting forces withdrew from Manbij in November 2016, but the military advisors had remained to work with the Manbij Military Council.



