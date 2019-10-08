Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian Kurdish official eyes possible talks with Damascus

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 14:11
 The Kurdish-led authorities in northern Syria may open talks with Damascus and Russia to fill a security vacuum in the event of a full withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Turkish border area, a Syrian Kurdish official said on Tuesday.

"If America vacates the area and especially the border area for certain we, as a self administration and as the SDF, will be forced to study all the available options," Badran Jia Kurd of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces told Reuters.

"At that time we may hold talks with Damascus or the Russian side to fill the void or block the Turkish attack, so this may develop and there could be meetings and contacts in case of a vacuum," he said. 


