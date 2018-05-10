May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Syrian army command says three killed in Israeli strikes

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 14:13
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - The Syrian army command said on Thursday its anti-aircraft defenses had destroyed the biggest part of a "successive wave" of Israeli rockets fired at its army bases, adding that the strikes had killed three people and injured several others.

In a statement on Syrian state television, an army spokesman said the strikes had also destroyed a radar station and weapons depot. It gave no details of the locations that were hit by Israel overnight.

Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time.


