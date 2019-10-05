Syrian force warns of 'all-out war' in response to any Turkish attack

BEIRUT - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said on Saturday it would "not hesitate to turn any unprovoked (Turkish) attack into an all-out war" to defend its region in northeast Syria.



President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will carry out an air and ground military operation, as soon as Saturday or Sunday, targeting the SDF-controlled area east of the Euphrates river in Syria.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });