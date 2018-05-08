May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Taliban seize another district center as Afghan fighting continues

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 18:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



KUNDUZ - Taliban fighters seized a district in the northern province of Baghlan on Tuesday and kept up pressure on the central city of Ghazni as heavy fighting continued across Afghanistan following the start of the insurgents' annual spring offensive last month.



Police officials said security forces had abandoned the district center of Tala-wa Bafrak after becoming cut off from supplies during days of fighting.



"The Taliban have been attacking the district for a few days and at 11 a.m. we had to retreat," said provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Shuja.



The loss follows Taliban pressure last week on the northern province of Badakhshan, where the insurgents took control of a district center and have been battling government forces who claimed to have retaken it.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 8, 2018
Report: Trump tells France's Macron U.S. will withdraw from Iran deal

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut