Teen seriously injured in stabbing attack

A 19-year-old was seriously injured following a stabbing Kiryat Ata on Saturday, according to Channel 12.



Magen David Adom paramedics responded and treated the teen on site before sending him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. There is no word on if the teen is a victim of terrorism. The stabbing happened one day after a Palestinian man drove a stolen car into two siblings in the West Bank. The driver was shot dead by police and the two siblings were taken to the hospital for treatment.



The brother is in critical condition, while the sister sustained moderate injuries.



On Thursday, a police officer also fell victim to a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. The two accused of the stabbing were shot and killed by police officers.

