Telegrass founder's custody has been extended by 12 days

Telegrass founder Amos Dov's arrest has been extend by 12 days by the court. he is under arrest under the suspicion of multiple felonies, including: Running a crime organization, drug dealing, extortion, money laundering, making drugs accessible to minors and escaping arrest.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });