Telegrass founder's custody has been extended by 12 days

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 18, 2019 15:27
Telegrass founder Amos Dov's arrest has been extend by 12 days by the court. he is under arrest under the suspicion of multiple felonies, including: Running a crime organization, drug dealing, extortion, money laundering, making drugs accessible to minors and escaping arrest.   


