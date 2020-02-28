EU: E1 construction will sever communication in West Bank

The EU's Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, reacted to the proposed E1 settlement project in the West Bank, noting that it will close off communications between the north and the south of the West Bank, according to a statement released by the EU's Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy."Settlement construction in these areas will cut the geographic and territorial contiguity between east Jerusalem and the West Bank. Construction in E1 will sever the connection between northern and southern West Bank," the statement read. "We call on both parties to engage in a dialogue and to refrain from any unilateral action that undermines the viability of the two-state solution."