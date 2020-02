Three people were injured in a car accident when a vehicle overturned on Route 40, north of Shdema, in the direction of Mitzpe Ramon. A woman, 35, was seriously injured, a man, 50, was moderately to severely injured and another man, 40, was moderately injured.MDA forces rescued the trapped passengers from the vehicle and provided medical treatment at the scene, after which they were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva with the help of a military helicopter.