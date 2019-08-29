Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S cyber attack disrupted Iranian ability to control tankers - report

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 29, 2019 02:43
A secret cyber attack, which was carried out by the US against Iran last June, deleted a critical database that could have been useful for the Iranians to plot attacks against oil tankers and secretly detect ships in the Persian Gulf, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the report, which is based on high-ranking sources within the US government, Tehran has been attempting to recreate the information lost in the attack, which also led to the destruction of military communication networks..


