June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
Trump: France, Canada charge U.S. 'massive tariffs'

By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 01:29
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Thursday, one day before he attends a summit of the Group of Seven rich nations in Quebec, that France and Canada charge the United States "massive tariffs" and have non-monetary barriers to trade.

"Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the US massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers," Trump said on Twitter, adding that he "looks forward to seeing them" on Friday.


