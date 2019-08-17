Trump, Trudeau discussed developments in Hong Kong

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed China relations and reaffirmed their support for the new North American trade agreement on Friday, a statement from Trudeau's office said.

"The Prime Minister and the President reaffirmed their support for the new North American Free Trade Agreement and welcomed ongoing work towards its ratification," the statement said.

"The two leaders also discussed relations with China, including the continued arbitrary detention of two Canadians and ongoing developments in Hong Kong."

